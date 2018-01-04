Amtrak train leaving NW Miami-Dade derails in Georgia

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Amtrak train that departed from Northwest Miami-Dade was derailed in snow-covered Georgia, Wednesday night.

Amtrak’s Silver Meteor train number 98 was heading toward New York when it arrived in Savannah, but getting out of the snow proved to be a challenge.

Just as the train pulled into the station, two sleeper cars and a baggage car derailed.

“The switch was frozen and after like an hour of trying to defrost it, they gave up, so we passed the station. Then we were going to back up into it. Then the baggage car derailed,” said a passenger.

All three of the cars remained upright, and none of the 311 people on board were hurt.

Some passengers who were resting in the sleeper cars were transferred to other trains to continue the journey north.

