OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Several businesses were evacuated after an ammonia leak, Thursday, at an Opa-locka food distributor.

The leak happened at Performance Food Service on 125th Street and 35th Avenue.

Firefighters patched the leak and ventilated the area.

No one was hurt.

