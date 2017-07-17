American tourist shot in the tropics returns home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An American tourist who was shot in the tropics has returned home from a hospital in Broward County.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the stomach while vacationing in Turks and Caicos with his family, June 23.

He was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition and treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Doctors discharged the victim Friday, and he has since returned home to Alabama.

