American tourist shot during Turks and Caicos home invasion

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A tourist visiting Turks and Caicos was shot during a home invasion, last Friday.

According to police, the shooting took place on Friday night, at around 10:12 p.m., while the victim, 57-year-old Michael Jones, was vacationing in Turks and Caicos. While he was inside a home located along Tranquility Lane, an armed intruder attempted to break into the residence.

Jones was shot in his upper body during the ordeal and medically treated at the scene. However, he was then airlifted to South Florida for further care.

There were other family members inside the home during the shooting, but police said they did not suffer injuries.

A spokesperson from Jones’ law firm, Kirkland and Ellis, released a statement that read, “Mike Jones, a partner in our Washington, D.C., office, was shot during a burglary while on vacation with his family. Mike was treated successfully and is in stable condition and is expected to fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike and his family, and we look forward to welcoming him back after his recovery.”

No arrests have been made during the investigation.

This shooting comes a month after another American tourist was shot in Turks and Caicos, on June 23.

Kevin Newman, from Alabama, and his family were in the Turks and Caicos when he was robbed at gunpoint in the early morning hours.

Newman was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition but did recover.

