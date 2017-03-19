American Cancer Society hosts 7th annual Relay for Life in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The American Cancer Society partnered with several other cities to host their seventh annual Relay for Life in Pinecrest.

The carnival-themed event — packed with bounce houses, face painting and more — drew hundreds of people.

Everyone coming out for a day of fun — while focusing on the fight against cancer.

“Our communities of Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, and Pinecrest have joined together for this beautiful community event where teams come together to fundraise and bring advocacy in the fight against cancer,” said Sherry Ball.

In the past seven years, this group has raised over $700,000 for the cause.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.