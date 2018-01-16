American Airlines goes cashless, travelers required to pay via card

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines has gone cashless and will require travelers to use a card if they want to buy a ticket, pay for baggage or any fee at the airport.

The company has been working out a way to convert money to a debit card for travelers who only carry cash.

The transition will go into effect Thursday at Miami International Airport and has already started at dozens of other airports nationwide.

American Airlines hopes it will help speed up the check-in process.

