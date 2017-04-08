American Airlines Arena evacuated after reported bomb threat

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have evacuated the American Airlines Arena after, they said, they received a 911 call from a man claiming he had a bomb at the venue.

Miami Police responded to the arena, located along Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami and evacuated the premises. They are currently performing a primary search to ensure the subject is not in the building.

The police department’s bomb squad and K-9 units also responded to the scene.

We have evacuated the @AAarena during a Disney On Ice performance due to a bomb threat. Our Bomb Squad & K9 Unit are on scene. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/9cBSnW65Tu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 8, 2017

There is no word as to whether the search will affect Saturday evening’s performance of “Disney on Ice.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.