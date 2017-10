HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah will be closed, Saturday, due to safety concerns.

The park will remain closed all day and will not operate as a Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program distribution site, according to Miami-Dade Police.

