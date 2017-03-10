Ambulance en route to patient collides with vehicle in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An ambulance on the way to pick up a patient crashed with another vehicle, Friday night, near Southwest 104th Street and 117th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the crash just before 7 p.m.

The ambulance’s driver said they were on the way to pick up a patient, but did not have one in the ambulance at the time of the crash. The ambulance belongs to National Health Transport.

MDFR transported one person to Kendall Regional Medical Center, officials said. Their status is not yet known.

The ambulance had to be towed away.

