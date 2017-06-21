AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Florida girl

(WSVN) - A Florida AMBER Alert was issued, Wednesday, for 4-year-old Alanda McCoy.

According to officials, McCoy is believed to be with 27-year-old William Kavchak. Both were last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road near Pensacola. Officials added that McCoy has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 41 pounds and is 3 feet tall.

McCoy was last seen wearing a yellow spaghetti-strapped tank top, a light-colored skirt and blue flip-flops.

Kavchak is white, has black hair and brown eyes and stands 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Officials said that both may be traveling in a 2007 green Mercury Montego, with the Florida tag number Y53UNW.

Authorities urge the public to call police if McCoy and Kavchak are spotted.

