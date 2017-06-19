Amber Alert issued for missing Fort Myers girl

(WSVN) - A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jessica Matias-Francisco, last seen in the area of 400 block of Tyrone Avenue in Fort Myers, who was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue and white horizontal striped shirt.

The child may be in the company of Paulo Mateo Pedro Tomas.

They may be traveling in a 2005, silver Chevrolet, Florida tag number 164RMX. The plate was stolen from another vehicle.

Please Share This Post! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued out of Fort Myers for Jessica Matias-Francisco, 14 years old #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/ECfkA49MfF — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.