Amber alert issued for missing Florida teenager

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old boy from Ponte Vedra Beach, who police believe may have been kidnapped.

Marcus Hatch was last seen Monday, Jan. 9, in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way. Police say he is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, with a mole on the left side of his face. Hatch was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black Adidas shoes with red stripes.

According to Fox 30, authorities believe he may have been taken by three black males in their twenties. Police said the men are between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 6 feet 2 inches tall. One is said to be wearing a tan camouflage jacket, blue basketball shorts, and tan cargo shorts. Police said another is wearing a red hoody and has dreadlocks, while the last male is wearing a camouflage jacket, with jeans and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the men and Hatch may be traveling in a 2009 gray Subaru Legacy with three silver hubcaps, scratches on the driver’s side rear door, a middle finger sticker, and a sticker that says “Thrasher” on the back of the car. The vehicle has a specialty Air Force Florida tag AKN6Z.

Authorities warned the public to not approach the men or the vehicle, but to call law enforcement immediately if they are spotted. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Marcus Hatch should call FDLE at (888)-FL-MISSING, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 810-6630, or 911.

