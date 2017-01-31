Amber Alert issued for central Florida toddler

(WSVN) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler from central Florida, who police believe may be in danger.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said 2-year-old Bane Wheeler was taken from a daycare this morning by his father, 30-year-old Daniel Wheeler. Officials said it is “possible custodial interference.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Bane is 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green jacket with a plaid shirt, dark pants, and black sneakers. The boy has a scar on the middle of his forehead and a skintag on the inside of his left arm.

AMBER ALERT 2yo Bane Wheeler, believed to have been taken by father Daniel Wheeler. Black Nissan Altima TN tag 9A47V9 pic.twitter.com/UIHwKeqQ5M — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 31, 2017

Bane uses a nebulizer and deputies said he is currently sick with croup.

Daniel Wheeler was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with khaki shorts, black shoes, and white socks. FDLE says he has light blue eyes and is bald.

The two may be traveling in a 2005 black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 9A47V9.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

