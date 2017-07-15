AMBER Alert issued for 9 year-old girl in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9 year-old girl in Broward County.

According to the alert, officials are searching for 9-year-old Brianna Brown, who was last seen on the 800th block of Northwest First Avenue in Hallandale Beach.

According to officials, Brianna was last seen wearing a white dress and a white sweater.

Brianna may be in the company of her mother, 32-year-old Daurianne Brown, who was last seen wearing black or gray pants, a black shirt, a gold headband and carrying a large purse.

According to police, Brianna was at church with her grandmother, who has legal custody of her, when Daurianne arrived at the church and began talking to her daughter. Several minutes later, Brianna and her mother departed from the church and left in a vehicle.

Police say Duarianne’s phone has been turned off and the grandmother has not heard from Brianna. The grandmother believes Daurianne is upset because she lost custody of Brianna.

According to police, Duarianne has had bouts with substance abuse.

Brianna is black with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at about 4 feet and 10 inches.

Duarianne is also black with brown hair and eyes, and stands at 5 feet and 5 inches.

If you have any information on Brianna’s whereabouts, call Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-536-2585.

