Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Florida girl

(WSVN) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Alexandria Green, who was last seen in Dunnellon, west of Ocala.

She was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, possibly blue or black in color, an orange t-shirt with the words “Mac and Cheese,” and flip-flops. She is 3’11” tall, weighs 70 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe she may be in the company of 55-year-old Alan Green and 47-year-old Mechealine Mazakis. Green is described as 6’3″ tall, 220 pounds, and bald with blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2014 blue Scion XB with Florida tag AML-C10.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts should contact FDLE at 1 (888) 356-4774, Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111, or call 911.

