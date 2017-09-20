Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Bradenton boy

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — An Amber Alert has been sent out for a missing 10-year-old boy from Bradenton.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has sent out an Amber Alert around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for Joseph Gadeaun.

According to the FDLE, Joseph was abducted by a parent, but no further information was released.

Joseph, a white male, has been missing since Friday from Bradenton.

