Amber Alert cancelled, missing Bradenton siblings found safe

(WSVN) - An Amber Alert for four Manatee County children has been cancelled.

According to a tweet from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, all four children were located overnight, in Eufaula, Alabama.

The missing Gadeaun children have been located in Eufaula, Alabama. The children are safe and the mother, Jaima Gadeaun, is in jail. — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) September 22, 2017

The siblings were reported missing by their grandmother last Friday. She said their mother, Jaima Gadeaun, who had temporarily lost custody took them.

Jowella Gadeaun, 12; Joseph Gadeaun Jr., 10; Jacqueline Gadeaun, 8; and Jocelyn Gadeaun, 6, were located at a Hampton Inn.

Alabama Police located Gadeaun’s green Toyota Corolla, after being tipped off by two guests who were staying at the same hotel.

The children were found safe. Gadeaun is now in police custody.

