AmazonFresh delivery now available in Miami-Dade, Broward

Running errands during rush hour traffic in Miami is a nightmare for most drivers, but thanks to Amazon, our shopping woes have finally been solved.

AmazonFresh, the company’s latest service that seamlessly combines shopping for groceries with shopping for household goods, clothing and more, has arrived for customers in Miami.

Customers will be able to order from a wide range of items, including fresh groceries, household goods, baby products, beauty products and even items from local specialty shops, such as Panther Coffee, Kosher Kingdom and Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop.

AmazonFresh offers same-day or next-day delivery, with convenient delivery windows and the option of either attended or unattended delivery.

How does it work? Customers just have to place an order in the morning and have it delivered as early as that same evening, or order before going to bed and have the items on your doorstep in time for breakfast the next day.

Customers can use AmazonFresh with a free 30-day trial if they are Prime members. After that, the service is $14.99 per month as an add-on to their Prime membership, which costs $99 per year.

Shoppers can take advantage of the service if they live in Miami, Miami Gardens, Coral Gables, Westchester, Hialeah, Kendall, Miramar, Hollywood, and portions of Fort Lauderdale. Additional zip codes will be added in the future, Amazon says.

For more information, visit www.amazon.com/amazonfresh and enter your zip code to find out if the service is available near you.

