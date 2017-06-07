Amazon set to open fulfillment center in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Amazon announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in Miami-Dade County.

The online shopping destination announced plans for the new facility Wednesday.

It will feature robotic technology that will assist in fulfilling customer orders and will also create over a thousand jobs.

“Something that could really go and give back to the community some, and when Amazon came on board and found out they were really serious, we knew we had our hand on something special,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan.

The 800,000 square foot facility will go up next to the Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport, along Northwest 151st Street and west of 37th Avenue.

The robotics site will be the 10th opened in Florida.

