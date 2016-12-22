Amazon preparing for last-minute Christmas shoppers

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With Christmas Day approaching, some are still working to pick up last-minute gifts. Amazon, the popular online retailer, hopes to help those shoppers.

At the Amazon Prime Now Hub in Northwest Miami-Dade, gifts are sorted by name and organized for the numerous deliveries expected to be made before Sunday. More than 40 aisles are stocked with items customers have bought.

More employees were called into work to help fill those orders that just made it in time for Christmas. “I will say, if you see something on Prime Now that you want, grab it now while we still have it,” said Amazon Public Relations Lead Kimberly Cowser.

Cowser said Amazon is anticipating the busiest holiday season in many years. “Our devices are really popular,” she said. “The Amazon Echo, Kindle Paperwhite, the Dot.”

Amazon will be delivering thousands of items up until midnight, on Christmas Eve.

