Amazon opens “Prime Now” warehouse for delivery service in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Amazon’s “Prime Now” service opened its newest warehouse in Wynwood.

The service allows for a variety of frozen, chilled, and room-temperature food to be delivered to customers’ homes.

“We’re really excited specifically to open up in Wynwood, in this neighborhood as well, the cultural, the entrepreneurial vibe of Wynwood,” said Amazon Operations Manager Felipe Millon.

The location takes up more than 50,000 square feet of space and is stocked with a variety of essentials as well as local favorites.

“We have arepas, sausages; Argentine, Colombian and Nicaraguan sausages,” said Maria Elena Ilbanez, founder of El Latino, a business based out of Doral.

Ilbanez partnered with Prime Now to include foods native to countries in South and Central America in the service’s Miami deliveries.

“We always get e-mails from our customers that they couldn’t find anything they were looking for, so we wanted to sell online, and we couldn’t do it. The technology is too expensive to do it right,” said Ilbanez. “When Amazon contacted us, we were thrilled, and this is a great opportunity for the consumer to get what they want, whatever they need, at any time.”

Amazon has also partnered with other local businesses for the Prime Now service.

“One partnership that we actually started is with local companies, with the local breweries, so there’s Concrete Beach, J. Wakefield and Wynwood Brewery. We’re actually offering free 1-hour deliveries to those breweries,” said Millon, “so you can actually go to the brewery yourself, enjoy the time, forget about running your errands, and we’ll bring it you there for free in under an hour.”

Customers can place their orders online or through the app, and an associate will deliver them between one and two hours.

For more information on the service, customers can visit primenow.amazon.com.

