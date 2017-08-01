Altercation leads to shots fired outside King of Diamonds

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found in critical condition after gunfire erupted overnight, outside a gentleman’s club in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man got into an argument with security guards at King of Diamond’s Gentleman’s Club, Tuesday. Police said the male eventually got into his car and attempted to run over the guards, which is when the guards began opening fire on the man.

The man fled the scene, but hit a parked car before leaving the club. A BOLO was issued shortly after police were made aware of the shooting.

Florida Highway Patrol eventually located the man along Interstate 95.

The man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. Officials have yet to confirm whether the injuries were due to the shooting or collision with the parked car.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and have yet to release the names of those involved.

