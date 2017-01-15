Alonzo Mourning hosts annual Family Fun Day Winter Groove

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Alonzo Mourning hosted his annual Family Fun Day Winter Groove, Saturday.

The former Miami Heat star welcomed more than 500 students from across Miami-Dade to Florida Memorial College in North Miami.

The day was filled with activities, including a 5K, obstacle courses and free basketball clinics. Mourning’s goal — to help keep teens healthy and on the right path.

“Create an amazing forum, and provide some insight and words of encouragement, and try to help them make better decisions, and prepare them for life itself, and help them to help them become positive contributing citizens,” Mourning said.

This is Mourning’s third annual youth summit.

He will host different events throughout the weekend — including a golf tournament and a comedy show.

