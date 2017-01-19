Alligator jumps into boat during tourist’s Facebook Live

(WSVN) — A Missouri couple vacationing in Central Florida got up close and personal with an alligator while on a wildlife tour… probably a bit too close.

Fox 13 reports that Taylor Hindery and his wife Emerald were vacationing near Orlando when they took a boat tour of the area’s marshes.

The boat apparently got stuck on a mud bank, right next to the large gator. As the captain worked to maneuver the boat away, Hindery decided to start streaming the close encounter on Facebook Live.

As the video starts, the tour guide asks, “Are you nervous?” Just as Hindery says yes, the gator lunged toward the group and jumped into the boat, sending the tourists scrambling for safety.

Hindery credited the boat captain, saying he ran toward the animal, scaring the gator back into the water.

