Alligator found roaming through Medley

MEDLEY (WSVN) — Police responded to a strange sight in Medley, Wednesday morning, after someone spotted a large alligator roaming the streets.

The caller spotted the reptile in the area of Northwest 123rd Street and 116th Way.

Medley Police responded and called in a private trapper to round up the alligator.

The animal has now been handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.

