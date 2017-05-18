Alligator crash in South Florida sends car flying

NORTHPORT, Fla. (WSVN) — An alligator became a road hazard when a woman’s car collided with it on an interstate along Florida’s west coast, Tuesday night.

Jennifer Rosinski said she hit the nine-foot alligator crossing Interstate 75.

According to Rosinski, once she hit the alligator, her car went airborne, landed, and then flipped six or seven times.

Rosinski said all of the airbags in the Ford Escape deployed and saved her life. She walked away with just a cut under her left eye and some bruising from the seat belt.

“I’m incredibly, incredibly grateful to have walked away from the crash with the minimal injuries that I have,” said Rosinski.

She said she was lucky to make it out alive.

The alligator did not survive.

