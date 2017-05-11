Alleged road rage leads to head-on collision in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – A driver crashed head-on into another driver in an alleged case of road rage, last week.

Surveillance video captured the driver of a pickup truck driving into another driver in a Clearwater Wal-Mart parking lot, May 3.

According to police, both drivers became angry with each other in a school zone before the crash happened.

The driver of the truck, however, said he wasn’t trying to hit anyone. “I pulled the U-turn coming around, and there he was,” said David Blakenship. “I don’t know if I hit the brake, foot slipped, I can’t say.”

Blakenship was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

