Alleged road rage leads to head-on collision in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – A driver crashed head-on into another driver in an alleged case of road rage, last week.

Surveillance video captured the driver of a pickup truck driving into another driver in a Clearwater Wal-Mart parking lot, May 3.

According to police, both drivers became angry with each other in a school zone before the crash happened.

The driver of the truck, however, said he wasn’t trying to hit anyone. “I pulled the U-turn coming around, and there he was,” said David Blakenship. “I don’t know if I hit the brake, foot slipped, I can’t say.”

Blakenship was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus