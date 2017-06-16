All lanes closed at I-95 north at 79th Street due to crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - All lanes on northbound Interstate 95 at Northwest 79th Street have been blocked due to a crash.

City of Miami Fire Rescue confirms that at least one person has been transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

There appears to be at least three cars involved in the crash, which has also affected the express lanes.

Drivers are being detoured to exit on 79th Street by Florida Highway Patrol troopers. However, traffic is delayed as far back as the Dolphin Expressway.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

