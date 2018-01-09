All clear given after suspicious package prompts evacuation at MIA cargo building

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after a suspicious package caused the evacuation of a cargo building at Miami International Airport.

Authorities responded to the building near Northwest 22nd Street and 67th Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Bomb Squad officials later gave the all clear just before 5 p.m.

No flights were effected by the incident.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.