All clear given after bomb threat at MDC Hialeah Campus

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have given the all clear at the Miami-Dade College Hialeah Campus after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of the campus.

Hialeah Police said the call came into the school just after 1 p.m., Tuesday, saying there was a bomb on campus and a shooting would soon follow.

Police responded to the campus, located at 1780 W. 49th St., and evacuated the premises to perform a security sweep.

“When they told us to evacuate, and we did, they told us to go all the way across the sidewalk, so we think it’s something really bad,” said one student.

Another student had a more relaxed attitude about the incident but added it’s important to remain vigilant. “Obviously, it’s a lot of panic, but like I’ve been telling everyone, you just got to have faith,” he said. “Don’t be scared, but be alert, too, because, with everything that’s happening right now in the world, you never know what could happen.”

7Skyforce hovered above the campus as dozens of students and staff stood outside and waited for authorities to complete checking the campus.

After searching the campus for hours, Hialeah Police determined the threat appeared to have been just a prank.

MDC officials said they are happy the evacuation did not happen during peak times at the campus.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.