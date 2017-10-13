All Broward Disaster SNAP distribution sites close early Friday after large turnout

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program distribution sites had to close early after a larger than expected turnout, Friday.

As the program enters its third day, all Broward County locations had to close early on Friday due to the sheer amount of residents that came out to the event. Officials are not letting anyone else get in line. The sites will all reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Sites in Miami-Dade also saw a huge turnout, Friday. An incredibly long line could be seen at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus. Some residents got in line as early as 5 a.m., despite the site opening at 7 a.m.

I'm completely flabbergasted at the number of people making lines for food assistance after Hurricane Irma. All South Florida sites swamped! pic.twitter.com/ZvjTvZPQdZ — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) October 13, 2017

Residents at the sites arrived to apply for ACCESS Cards, which gives them benefits to purchase food for the next three months.

To qualify, you must be a resident of Miami-Dade or Broward, and you must not be currently receiving food stamps.

“The allotment is decided between your salary, how many people are in your household, and also how much you spend,” said an employee at one of the sites.

“During the hurricane, it was really, really terrible,” said one woman in line. “We lost every food item that we had, and, you know, it’s not easy to be replaced, so I’m so thankful for this opportunity that I can be able to replace some of my food stock.”

“A lot of people don’t have money to get food, and nine times out of ten, the best opportunity is right now, so why not go for it when you have it?” said another woman in line.

While the scheduled closing time of the sites is 6 p.m., sites may close early if the lines get too long. The program is scheduled to go on until Sunday.

