ALDI to host job fair in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular grocery store is looking to hire.

ALDI is hosting a job fair, Friday, looking to fill a number of positions for their South Florida stores.

The event will run from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Miramar, near Marks Way and Red Road.

Positions available include store associates, shift managers and manager trainees.

