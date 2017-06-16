Aldi hosts South Florida hiring events

MIAMI (WSVN) - Discount grocery store, Aldi will be holding two hiring events in South Florida over the weekend.

Interviews will take place Friday and Saturday for the company’s aggressive expansion plan in South Florida, as Aldi is hoping to fill various store positions, which include store associate, shift manager and manager trainee positions.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the first round of interviews will take place Friday in Miramar at the Hampton Inn and Suites, located at 10990 Marks Way from 7 to 11 a.m.

The second round will begin on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sawgrass Grand Hotel in Sunrise, which is located at 3003 N. University Drive.

The supermarket chain currently has 28 South Florida stores, but plans to expand across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

