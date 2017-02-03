Alarm scares off would-be burglar at Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A would-be burglar fled in the midst of a break-in after an alarm system went off.

Surveillance video captured the subject at the Hialeah home, located near East Eight Avenue and 15th Place, Wednesday.

The video showed the burglar as he walked up to the front door and rang the doorbell. He then snuck into the backyard and tried to break in through a window, but that’s when the alarm went off, according to the homeowner.

The burglar fled the scene on foot after the alarm was triggered.

If you recognize him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

