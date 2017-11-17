Al Franken cancels appearance at Miami Book Fair

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sen. Al Franken has canceled his appearance at the Miami Book Fair.

Miami Dade College representative Juan Mendieta announced the cancellation Friday afternoon.

According to the South Florida.com, Franken was scheduled to close out the book fair and discuss his new memoir, “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate.

This comes as Franken was accused of groping and kissing TV host Leeann Tweeden. A photo was also released which shows Franken posing in a joking manner, smiling at the camera with his hands on her chest as she naps wearing a flak vest aboard a military plane.

Franken has since apologized to Tweeden.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.