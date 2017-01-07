Airport shooting witness says laptop in backpack stopped bullet

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One man says he’s lucky to be alive after he discovered his laptop inside his backpack stopped one of the shooter’s bullets from hitting him, likely saving his life.

In the chaos and confusion of Terminal 2, one man had an unlikely guardian angel on his shoulder.

“I was wearing a backpack on both shoulders, and when we went to the floor, I dropped and the backpack was still on my back,” said Steve Frappier.

Frappier was inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as bullets flew and people ducked for cover. “I was turned in such a way, at one point, the shooter shot towards my direction,” he said. “There were several other people around me.”

Frappier said he was right in the line of fire. “There was a bullet that ricocheted,” Frappier said.

Frappier didn’t know it, but he had been hit. “I did not know this until after until much later something hit my back and I turned around,” he said. “It was only later, when I went to the bathroom to check myself out, that the bullet had entered my back pack hit my laptop

The bullet was stopped by Frappier’s Macbook Pro, which he nearly left behind on the plane. “In the rush to get off the plane, I just shoved my laptop into my backpack,” he said.

Frappier realized the same thing he used to do business or entertain himself on a layover — would also save his life. “Then, later, when I gave it to the FBI, they found the bullet in my backpack,” he said.

Frappier says if the laptop had been at a different angle or just a couple inches over — this would have been a different outcome.

