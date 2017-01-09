Airport gunman arrives at federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale

WARNING: THE VIDEO ACCOMPANYING THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE OF THE SHOOTING. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – The gunman responsible for the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has arrived to a federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Just after 9 a.m., 26-year-old Esteban Santiago arrived to the federal courthouse where he awaits his first hearing, Monday, which begins at 11 a.m. He was charged Saturday with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death – which carries a maximum punishment of execution – and weapons charges.

According to the Associated Press, the first hearing is expected to focus on making sure Santiago has legal representation and for future court dates.

The suspected gunman in the FLL attack is not charged w/ a crime for transporting his weapon on a flight, nor for transporting his ammo — WLRN Public Media (@WLRN) January 9, 2017

Santiago told investigators that he planned the Friday attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said. Authorities don’t know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.

