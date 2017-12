EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – An airboat in Everglades City was found on fire.

A camera captured the scene as a tower of flames and black smoke came off the airboat, Thursday afternoon.

As of Friday, it was unclear what caused the fire or if the boat belonged to a tour company.

No injuries were reported.

