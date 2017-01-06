Airbnb, local hotels offer accommodations to people affected by Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some local residents and businesses are offering assistance to passengers stranded in the wake of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that Airbnb activated their “Urgent Accommodations” page to offer free or discounted rooms to those affected by Friday’s shooting that closed the airport. Several free options were available as of 9 p.m. Friday.

.@Airbnb has activated their urgent accommodations in Fort Lauderdale to help those affected by the attack. https://t.co/TqJKZAQAB0 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 7, 2017

A manager of a Boca Raton Ramada hotel told 7News he was able to provide 50 free rooms for the night to passengers with a valid boarding pass that had nowhere to stay. The rooms are at their location at 701 NW 53 Street, near Yamato Rd and I-95.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitor’s Bureau referred those needing accommodations to their website to search for available rooms in the area.

Meanwhile, FLL announced plans to reunite passengers with left luggage via Twitter.

Details to come on how passengers who left their bags #FLL during the evacuation will be reunited with them. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 7, 2017

Broward County has established a toll-free number for passengers and family members at 866-435-9355. In addition, a family assistance center has been established at the Renaissance Hotel, 1617 SE 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale. For information, call 954-626-1700.

