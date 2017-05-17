Air Canada flight diverts to Orlando due to flight scare

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) – A flight en route to Canada was diverted to Orlando when an aggressive passenger tried to force open a cabin door mid-flight.

That Air Canada flight was headed from Jamaica to Toronto on Monday, when one of the passengers began to act erratically.

Witnesses on the plane said the man, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Courneyea, attacked passengers and crew members with pots of hot coffee.

According to police, Courneyea said it would only take one person to take the plane down and he wanted to take everyone with him. He then lunged for the exit door and tried pulling on the lever to open it.

The flight crew decided to divert the plane and landed in Orlando.

Several people worked to restrain Courneyea with zip ties.

Once the plane was on the ground, he was arrested.

Passengers said they were shaken up by the incident. “That was probably the longest 45 minutes I’ve been through in quite some time,” said passenger Bobbie-Lyn Shank. “I was very scared. I wasn’t sure where things would go, what he had on him. What ran through my head was, ‘What does he have on him? What is he gonna do?'”

The Ontario man and father of five remains in U.S. Federal Custody.

Officials said that even though Courneyea tried to open the door, the difference in air pressure would have made it impossible.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.