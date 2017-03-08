AT&T: Problem affecting subscribers calling 911 has been resolved

UPDATE: AT&T says the problem affecting subscribers calling 911 has been resolved.

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) — Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company is aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.

In Texas, agencies in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and other cities are providing alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency.

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have also sent out tweets saying they’ve been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call. The numbers for several South Florida agencies are listed below.

MDPD is aware of issues with AT&T lines. Call us at 305-476-5423 if you are experiencing difficulties reaching our 911 center. https://t.co/eMIHMeDLPk — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 9, 2017

ATT outage affecting 911 calls. In an emergency call 911 first. If you can't get through then call 305 4 POLICE or 305 765 5423 — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) March 9, 2017

#BREAKING: Due to @ATT service issues some AT&T users can't connect to 911.AT&T users save our main number in case of emergency 305.673.7900 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 9, 2017

ATT users may be having a problem dialing 911. If that's the case call 954-764-HELP(4357) if you need police (or Fire Rescue) assistance. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 9, 2017

#PFDUrgent ⚠️ @ATT cell phones may not be able to dial 911 due to #NationwideOutage. Use 9547972100 for Police or Fire Rescue. — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) March 9, 2017

#BREAKING AT&T cell phones may not be able to call 911 due to nationwide outage. Use 954-344-1800 for police and fire #911 — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) March 9, 2017

If your AT&T phone is unable to connect to 9-1-1, please call BSO Dispatch 954-764-HELP (4357) https://t.co/Z2tLVgod6f — Hallandale Beach PD (@HallandaleBchPD) March 9, 2017

AT&T wireless experiencing nationwide #911 outage. Within Boca city limits please call 561-368-6201 @BocaPolice — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) March 9, 2017

