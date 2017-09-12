PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida nonprofit is feeding a need, days after Hurricane Irma’s winds left thousands of residents in the Florida Keys without a place to call home.

Feeding South Florida has been working nonstop through the storm, readying for deployment. “Pallets of water going out there, MREs, our meals ready to eat,” said Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez. “We also have some cleaning supplies going out there.”

The agency is focused on ensuring people in the Keys still in shelters or returning home with next to nothing left receive the much-needed supplies. “There’s really nothing that shows the strength of the community than after a disaster and everyone coming together,” said Feeding South Florida spokesperson Sari Vatske.

Velez said emergency crews are allowing them to go to the Keys to deliver the supplies. “Really, no one is allowed to go down to the Keys, but since we are part of the emergency response team, we are able to go to mile marker 74,” he said. “That’s as far as we are able to go, so we’ll go down to 74 and everything before that, and make sure that we’re dropping at our partner agencies or any kind of evacuation shelter.”

Tuesday afternoon, at least a dozen volunteers were piling food, water and cleaning supplies on trucks.

This special delivery comes with a message of hope. “It’s just really important for people to know that help is on the way,” said Vatske. “The Navy and Army are airlifting supplies. They’re bringing supplies in by sea. Folks are working hard to make sure people have what they need.”

The trucks are scheduled to leave late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.