PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Music once again filled a South Florida church, days after burglars broke into the house worship and took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

Lively services resumed Sunday at Miracles Through Prayer and Faith Ministries in Pembroke Pines, something that its pastor was not sure would happen this weekend.

“We believe in miracles. We believe in faith, and as a result of our faith and our beliefs, what happened yesterday and today allowed us to have our service this morning,” said the Rev. Earl Richards.

On Wednesday, Richards and his congregation were faced with a major loss after crooks used a rock to smash the glass on the front door.

“It’s very unfortunate, you know, that people would come into the church,” he told 7News shortly after the incident. “When you steal things anywhere, it’s wrong, but coming to church to steal things in the church, you’re stealing from God.”

The thieves took off with thousands of dollars worth of valuable equipment. “We have about four different kinds of amplifiers, we have a CD deck, we have a mixer, we have bass guitars, we have bass amplifier, lead amplifier,” said Richards. “They took about eight or nine different items, which amounts to close to $10,000.”

But the congregation remained faithful that it would all work out. Sure enough, after hearing about the burglary on 7News, several viewers donated truckloads of musical equipment to the church.

“We do not have words to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to God, and for Channel 7,” said Richards. “Channel 7 has done a tremendous, tremendous job.”

The community even came together to help install all of the donated speakers and amplifiers. “We have several people who have called in to say sorry about the break-in, and we have several people who called to say, ‘Yes, we want to support you,'” said Richards.

The pastor said he is overwhelmed with gratitude from the generous donations, but he’s still encouraging the perpetrators to bring back the stolen equipment. “If you’re watching right now, just bring back what you have stolen,” he said. “Confess your sins to our Lord Jesus Christ, and He will forgive you.”

The burglars remain on the run. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

