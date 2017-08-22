SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An African elephant has died at Zoo Miami, months after she came to South Florida from the Virginia Zoo, officials said Tuesday.

Zoo officials said 44-year-old Lisa had been under observation since July, when she needed help getting back on her feet. However, they are not yet sure what caused her death.

It is with great sadness that we report that Lisa, a 44-year-old female African elephant died this afternoon. https://t.co/2HFCTam9Sz pic.twitter.com/Vwl4WrAfii — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) August 22, 2017

Lisa had arrived at Zoo Miami alongside Cita, another female African elephant, April 19.

Officials said Lisa will undergo an extensive necropsy to determine her cause of death. It will take several weeks to find out the results.

