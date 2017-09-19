Additional lawsuits filed against Hollywood nursing home, FPL

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Additional lawsuits are being filed against a Hollywood Nursing home and Florida Power and Light after eight patients died when the nursing home lost power.

The families of 78-year-old Carolyn Eatherly and 96-year-old Manuel Mendieta are now looking to the law to get justice from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Eatherly and Mendieta are among the eight patients who lost their lives after the facility lost power.

Attorneys for the families said the home took little action to protect its frail and elderly patients, and they claim FPL is to blame for the “unreasonable delay” in restoring power to the facility.

“These were the last years of their life, for these peoples, so every moment the family members had a chance to spend time with them, to go over and have a meal with them or cheer them up, because, you know, they were on their last leg, unfortunately, they would do that,” said attorney Carlos Silva. “These are the days that these elderly people should be made to feel comfortable until their time comes.”

A criminal investigation is now underway for the facility.

Memorial Regional Hospital officials said 21 people from the facility are still in their care, and 14 people were admitted and are not in any condition to leave.

