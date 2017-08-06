Activists protest manatee’s death, claim negligence by museum

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Animal rights activists held a protest outside of a Bradenton museum after a manatee died at the museum’s aquarium.

Protesters gathered outside of the South Florida Museum, Saturday afternoon.

The group Florida Voices for Animals believes Snooty the manatee died due to negligence.

“I have run a sanctuary for 30 years, and believe me, if one of my employees left a gate open and animals got killed, i certainly would fire them immediately and replace them with someone else more competent.”

A day after celebrating his 69th birthday, Snooty died after being trapped in a maintenance tube at the museum’s Parker Manatee Aquarium.

Snooty was found in an underwater area used only to access plumbing for his exhibit.

A panel became dislodged allowing Snooty to enter the area where he was trapped.

