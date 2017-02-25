Activists march down Las Olas for transgender rights

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Activists marched down Las Olas Boulevard in order to rally for transgender rights.

Members of the Trans and Queer Liberation Now Movement rallying for transgender rights on East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

This comes after the Trump administration lifted Oama-issued protection for transgender students allowing them to use school bathrooms and locker rooms based on the gender they identify with.

Miami-Dade and Broward County school officials have said they will keep the protections in place.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.