Activists march amid calls for release of Seaquarium killer whale

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida activists came together, Saturday, to call for the release of Lolita, the Miami Seaquarium’s longtime killer whale, from her home of nearly five decades.

Participants, who called the demonstration the “2017 Miracle March for Lolita,” said the Seaquarium keeps Lolita in an illegally small tank with no shade, and no companionship.

“We have hopes for her to be released into a sanctuary in her native waters of Washington, D.C., where she’d be with her mother, who is thriving,” said activist Karina Dionne.

The Miami Seaquarium responded to the protest on Saturday with a statement that reads: “It would be reckless and cruel to jeopardize Lolita’s health and safety by moving her from her home of 47 years. Miami Seaquarium is not willing to experiment with her life in order to appease a fringe group.”

