Activists: Cuban migrants with valid visas detained at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Cuban activists said the repeal of the “wet foot, dry foot” policy is causing major problems involving migrants with valid visas.

Cuban migrants who enter the U.S. without a visa will now be sent back to the island, but Ramon Saul Sanchez with the Democracy Movement said Cuban immigrants with valid visas are being detained at Miami International Airport and will be repatriated.

7News cameras captured concerned family members gathering at the airport, Saturday.

“We are concerned that authorities are interpreting the new law, or the new changes, very narrowly,” said Sanchez. “I know that we are in a transitional period, but therefore we ask them to show as much latitude as they can, so these people don’t continue to suffer.”

Gillian M. Christensen, a spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security, responded in a statement that reads, “Cuban nationals who arrived into Miami International Airport after the implementation of the new policy will be processed according to their disposition like every other foreign national who is seeking entry into the U.S.”

