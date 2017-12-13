Action-packed Cirque du Soleil Volta comes to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cirque du Soleil is coming back in South Florida and 7News went behind the scenes for a look at the high-flying fun.

Cirque du Soleil Volta will have several shows in store. They’re reinventing themselves to bring in a younger audience.

“I’m still impressed, and I’m like, wow, this is great. This is just magic,” said performer Marilee Tuilvert.

This is the company’s 18th big top production.

“It’s different, but it’s still Cirque du Soleil’s quality,” said performer Philippe Belanger.

The show is about being true to yourself and about fulfilling your ultimate potential in the most energetic and electrifying way. “This show is all about high energy, colorful characters, a very young cast,” said Cirque du Soleil spokesperson Amelie Robitaille, “and they are very energetic and very dynamic on stage.”

The newest touring show will make its official Miami debut on Friday, outside the Hard Rock Stadium.

A behind the scenes preview showed the thrilling disciplines guests will see up close, and at the top of the list is action sports, like BMX riding.

“We’re following the journey of our main character, who’s a famous TV show host,” Robitaille said.

In the show, the TV show realizes his true life passion after encountering some free spirits.

“You can also discover yourself in the story,” Tuilvert said. “You can relate to the main character, so it’s a very fun show.”

Cirque du Soleil Volta will be showing in Miami through Feb. 4.

